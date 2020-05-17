Chinese ambassador to Israel Du Wei found dead at his home in Tel Aviv

The Chinese ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead at his apartment north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

Du Wei, 58, was found dead in his bed and the cause of his death has not yet been given and Israeli police said it was investigating. He was living in the Tel Aviv suburb of Herzliya.

Du Wei was appointed the ambassador in February in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. He previously served as China's ambassador to Ukraine.

He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom were not in Israel.

Born in October 1992 in Shandong Province of China, Du Wei had a Master's degree in Law.

Du Wei's biography is published on the official website of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the State of Isreal.

Here is the biography of Du Wei:

1989-1990: Staff member, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA)

1990-1992: Attaché, Department of Soviet Union and Eastern European Affairs, MFA

1992-1994: Attaché, then Third Secretary, Department of European-Central Asian Affairs, MFA

1994-1997: Third Secretary, then Second Secretary, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Estonia

1997-2003: Second Secretary, Deputy Division Director, then Division Director, Department of European-Central Asian Affairs,MFA

2003-2007: Assistant to the Secretary General, Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

2007-2011: Counselor, Department of European-Central Asian Affairs, MFA

2011-2013: Deputy Director-General and Division Director for the Office of Important Diplomatic Documents and Speeches, Policy Planning Department,MFA

2013-2016: Deputy Director-General, Policy Planning Department,MFA

2016-2019: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine

February 2020: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the State of Israel