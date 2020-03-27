China's top legislator calls for improving public health legislation, law revision

BEIJING-- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu has called for efforts to strengthen and improve legislation and revision of existing laws in public health.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks at a symposium held by the NPC Standing Committee.

Li underlined the importance and the urgency of improving public health legislation and law revisions to guard against major public health risks in light of the weak links exposed in the coronavirus outbreak.

Stressing the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee and a people-centered approach, Li called for enhancing law-based governance capacity in public health.

Li said a coordinated mechanism for legislation and law revision and a special task group should be set up to review the implementation of relevant laws to push for scientific and effective legislation and revisions.

Advice and suggestions put forward to address the problems revealed in epidemic response, in particular, should be taken into consideration, he added.