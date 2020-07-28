China suspends HK extradition, judiciary assistance treaties with Canada, Australia, Britain

BEIJING: China on Tuesday announced a decision to suspend extradition and judiciary assistance treaties between its Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Canada, Australia and Britain.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the announcement at a press briefing.

Canada, Australia and Britain, on the pretext of China's passage of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, have unilaterally suspended their respective agreements with Hong Kong on fugitives transfer, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, and seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations, Wang said, noting that China firmly opposes this.

He added that with the assistance and authorization of the central government, the HKSAR has actively rendered assistance to Canada, Australia and Britain in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law and within the framework of the treaties.

The politicization of judicial cooperation with HKSAR by Canada, Australia and Britain has severely damaged the foundation for the HKSAR to carry out judicial cooperation with the three countries and has deviated from safeguarding justice and the rule of law via judicial cooperation, Wang said.

Therefore, the Chinese side has decided to suspend the HKSAR's fugitives transfer agreements and agreements on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with Canada, Australia and Britain, Wang said.