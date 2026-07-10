China Successfully Lands Reusable Rocket, Takes Step Towards Cheaper Space Missions

China has successfully landed a reusable rocket for the first time, marking a major step forward for its space programme, state media reported. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said the Long March 10B rocket lifted off from Hainan in southern China on Friday. Around six minutes after separating from the upper stage, the booster returned vertically to Earth and was recovered on a floating platform.

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The development could help China challenge the dominance of the US in reusable rocket technology, following successful recoveries by SpaceX and Blue Origin. Reusable boosters are considered the most valuable part of rockets, and their use can significantly reduce the cost of satellite launches and space exploration.

🇨🇳#China just made space history becoming the second country after the USA to launch reusable #rockets into #space.



The Long March 10B aced its maiden orbital launch from Hainan, deploying a #satellite to its target orbit. Minutes later, its first stage executed a pinpoint… pic.twitter.com/U04vksaUFN — Africa Business Echo (@brice59955) July 10, 2026

Subhead: Aiming for cheaper space missions

China’s Long March 10B has been compared with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and can carry at least 16 metric tons to low-Earth orbit. Unlike Falcon 9, it does not land autonomously on a ground pad or drone ship. Instead, "landing hooks" on the rocket catch a net attached to a floating platform, BBC reports.

SpaceX first landed a reusable Falcon 9 rocket from an orbital flight in December 2015, while Blue Origin followed with New Glenn in November 2025. The Falcon 9 now launches about 150 times a year, with boosters capable of being reused dozens of times. Shares of Chinese space firms China Spacesat and China Satellite Communications rose 10% after the news.