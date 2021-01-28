China starts conducting anal swab test to detect COVID-19 as cases surge

To make sure no potential carrier of coronavirus goes undetected, China has started using anal swabs to test its residents for the virus.

According to a report by Daily Mail UK, in China's capital Beijing, doctors have started using anal swabs as part of a mass testing drive, after a nine-year-old boy tested positive for the virus last week.

The report adds that more than 3 million residents have been tested since 17 January. According to a Chinese disease control expert, China has used anal swabs since last year, but mainly in quarantine centres due to its inconvenience.

Li Tongzeng, a senior doctor from Beijing's You'an Hospital, told state broadcaster CCTV, that the anal swab method "can increase the detection rate of infected people" as traces of the virus linger longer in the anus than in the respiratory tract.