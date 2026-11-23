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China has sentenced one of its ministry officials to death for allegedly leaking sensitive state intelligence to a foreign intelligence agency, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The accused, identified only by his surname, Ma, has also been stripped of his political rights, while his personal assets have been confiscated.

According to the report, Ma was recruited by a foreign intelligence operative while he was posted overseas in a third country. The operative, identified by the Chinese transliteration 'Kailin', initially approached him under the pretext of improving communication and learning Chinese, offering small payments for regular meetings.

Foreign operative seeks sensitive information

Their interactions gradually shifted towards sensitive political discussions, before Kailin began seeking information about Chinese mission personnel and operations. Ma allegedly shared confidential details and handed over an internal telephone directory.

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Later, another operative, identified as Tang Zheng, allegedly blackmailed Ma into formally joining the foreign intelligence service. He was offered a fixed monthly payment and a dedicated laptop to transfer classified information.

Officer allegedly steals classified documents

After returning to China, Ma allegedly continued spying from within his ministry, using information accessed through his official duties. He reportedly stole more than 100 intelligence documents, including nine classified as secret and 26 as confidential.

Before his arrest, Ma had allegedly received more than one million yuan (approximately US$150,000) in espionage-related payments and bonuses.

China intensifies espionage awareness campaign

The case comes amid an intensified awareness campaign by China's state security authorities, warning government employees and citizens against foreign intelligence agencies using financial incentives, emotional manipulation and coercion to recruit informants.

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