China, Russia to strengthen cooperation in four areas: Chinese FM

BEIJING: China and Russia will strengthen cooperation in supporting international anti-pandemic cooperation, setting an exemplar of major-country peaceful coexistence, enhancing cutting-edge technological innovations and safeguarding international justice and equity, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Wang attended a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries in Moscow and visited Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia from Sept. 10 to 16.

He and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following face-to-face talks, have reached a series of important consensus on strengthening bilateral ties and dealing with international and regional challenges, Wang told Xinhua in an interview.

On a joint statement by the two ministers, Wang said it has interpreted the common position of China and Russia on almost all international issues, showing the two countries have become the key stabilizers in the current international landscape.

As the world is undergoing changes unseen in a century, accelerated by the onslaught of COVID-19, Wang said that in a bid to maintain and consolidate the sound development of China-Russia ties, the two ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in four areas.

First, the two countries will support international anti-pandemic cooperation, and in particular, support the World Health Organization in playing a coordinating role, support various countries in accelerating drug and vaccine research and development, and call for efforts to stop politicizing the pandemic and virus.

Second, China and Russia will set an exemplar of major-country peaceful coexistence, and constructive major-country coordinative relations are indispensable to solve global problems.