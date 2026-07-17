China Rejects Trump's 2020 Election Interference Claim, Calls Allegations 'Entirely Fabricated' | X - @anadoluagency

China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that Beijing interfered in the 2020 US presidential election, calling the allegation "entirely fabricated" and reiterating that it has never sought to influence American elections.

Trump, in an address to the nation on Thursday, once again questioned the outcome of the 2020 US election and accused China of meddling in the electoral process.

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Beijing calls allegations 'entirely fabricated'

Responding to Trump's remarks, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said: “The relevant allegations by the US are entirely fabricated and aimed at vilifying China.” He added: “We have no interest in interfering in US elections and have never done so.”

Speaking at a daily briefing in Beijing, Lin urged Washington to stop making what he described as groundless accusations against China, the Associated Press reports.

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Remarks come ahead of Xi's expected US visit

When asked whether Trump's comments could affect Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected visit to the US in September, Lin said: “As I just said, we urge the US to stop making an issue of China in its elections and do something conducive to China-US relations.”

Trump visited Beijing in mid-May and met Xi, after which both governments said they would adopt a new framework to manage bilateral relations. Trump later invited Xi to visit the United States in September, and Beijing confirmed that Xi had accepted the invitation.