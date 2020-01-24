Beijing: China on Thursday locked down five cities, including Wuhan, suspending all public transport, in an unprecedented move to contain the coronavirus that has infected over 630 people and left 17 others dead. Among other steps, planes and trains have been banned from leaving.

The respiratory virus has claimed 17 lives since emerging from a seafood and animal market in Wuhan, infected hundreds of other people nationwide and been detected as far away as the United States.

Several Indians live in Wuhan, a major port city in central Hubei province with a population of 11 million people. Authorities in have told residents not to leave the town without a special reason and the Indian Embassy here has set up hotlines for their assistance.