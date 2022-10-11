China launches an observatory to solve mysteries of sun

China's Advance space-based solar observatory | Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua

China launched its Advance space-based solar observatory ASO-S, which has the nickname Kuafu-1 in Chinese. The observatory was launched on October 9 at 7.43 AM, Beijing time. Initially, Weiqun Gan pitched such a mission back in the 1970s.

Scientists know the reasons why the sun's magnetic field causes the eruptions, but the exact nature of the relationship between them is still hard to understand. This ASO-S has the ability to study the middle corona, a region of the sun where the solar stroma brews.

It is believed by scientists that the instruments on board should provide insights about how the sun's magnification field causes coronal mass ejections and other eruptions.

To understand the sun in a better way there are three instruments used in this observatory which will help it to capture sun's magnetic field for this there is a magnetograph, another is X-ray imager which will used for studying the high energy radiations of sun and another is, called a coronagraph which will look at ultraviolet visible range and to observe the plasmas' solar flare.