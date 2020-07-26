China firmly opposes U.S. forcibly entering Chinese consulate general in Houston

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to U.S. law enforcement officers' forced entry into the Chinese consulate general in Houston.

U.S. law enforcement officers on Friday forcibly entered the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston. In response, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston are diplomatic and consular premises as well as China's national property.

Based on the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-U.S. Consular Convention, the United States must not infringe on the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston in any way, he said.

"China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to U.S. forced entry into the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston, and has lodged solemn representations. China will make a proper and necessary response in this regard," Wang said.