China Fireworks Plant Explosion: 21 Dead, 61 Injured In Hunan Blast; Nearly 500 Rescuers Deployed | VIDEO

Rescue teams search debris after a deadly explosion at a fireworks plant in Hunan, China | X

An explosion at a fireworks plant in central China left at least 21 people dead and 61 others injured, according to state media reports on Tuesday. The blast occurred on Monday afternoon at a facility in Changsha city, Hunan province.

China’s official news agency Xinhua reported that the plant was operated by Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co. in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha known for its fireworks production.

Aerial footage from state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday showed white smoke still billowing in certain areas of the site, with facilities collapsed or damaged.

🇨🇳 💥 🔥

EXPLOSIÓN MORTAL EN FÁBRICA DE FUEGOS ARTIFICIALES EN CHINA



21 FALLECIDOS Y 61 HERIDOS EN HUANAN TRAS DETONACIÓN DEVASTADORA



⚠️¡SIGUE @ULTIMAHORAENX PARA MÁS!



Una explosión sacudió el lunes por la tarde la planta Huasheng de fuegos artificiales en Liuyang, provincia… pic.twitter.com/TZc44MjUjK — ULTIMA HORA EN X (@ULTIMAHORAENX) May 5, 2026

21 killed, 61 injured after an explosion hit a fireworks plant in central China's Hunan Province on May 4, according to a local emergency management bureau. https://t.co/D2lIO6o3m4 pic.twitter.com/qNGZZ2DLb6 — CCTV+ (@CCTV_Plus) May 5, 2026

Rescue operations and investigation underway

Nearly 500 rescuers were sent to the scene, and residents in nearby danger zones were evacuated due to risks linked to two black powder warehouses close to the explosion site, according to Xinhua. Authorities have detained the person in charge of the company and are investigating the cause of the blast.

President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to search for people who are still unaccounted for and save the injured after an explosion at a fireworks plant in Central China's Hunan province caused heavy casualties on Monday afternoon.



As of 8 am on Tuesday, the explosion had… pic.twitter.com/vwOe20wqwX — Xi's Moments (@XisMoments) May 5, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged “all-out efforts” to search for people who are still unaccounted for and save the injured. He also called for a swift investigation and accountability, along with stronger safety checks and hazard control in key industries.

To prevent further accidents, rescuers used spraying and humidification measures to reduce potential risks, and three robots were deployed to assist in search and rescue operations.

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Historical context and recent incidents

Liuyang has a long history of fireworks production. The Guinness World Records organisation said the first accurately documented firework, the Chinese firecracker, was attributed to Li Tian, a monk who lived near Liuyang during China’s Tang dynasty (618 to 907 C.E.), who discovered that placing gunpowder in hollow bamboo created explosions and later developed traditional firecrackers.

In February, China reported two deadly explosions at fireworks shops around the Lunar New Year period.