China Fireworks Plant Explosion: 21 Dead, 61 Injured In Hunan Blast; Nearly 500 Rescuers Deployed | VIDEO

An explosion at a fireworks plant in central China left at least 21 people dead and 61 others injured, according to state media reports on Tuesday. The blast occurred on Monday afternoon at a facility in Changsha city, Hunan province.
China’s official news agency Xinhua reported that the plant was operated by Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co. in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha known for its fireworks production.
Aerial footage from state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday showed white smoke still billowing in certain areas of the site, with facilities collapsed or damaged.
Rescue operations and investigation underway
Nearly 500 rescuers were sent to the scene, and residents in nearby danger zones were evacuated due to risks linked to two black powder warehouses close to the explosion site, according to Xinhua. Authorities have detained the person in charge of the company and are investigating the cause of the blast.
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged “all-out efforts” to search for people who are still unaccounted for and save the injured. He also called for a swift investigation and accountability, along with stronger safety checks and hazard control in key industries.
To prevent further accidents, rescuers used spraying and humidification measures to reduce potential risks, and three robots were deployed to assist in search and rescue operations.
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Historical context and recent incidents
Liuyang has a long history of fireworks production. The Guinness World Records organisation said the first accurately documented firework, the Chinese firecracker, was attributed to Li Tian, a monk who lived near Liuyang during China’s Tang dynasty (618 to 907 C.E.), who discovered that placing gunpowder in hollow bamboo created explosions and later developed traditional firecrackers.
In February, China reported two deadly explosions at fireworks shops around the Lunar New Year period.