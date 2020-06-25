China donates 3rd batch of medical aid to Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: China on Wednesday donated its third batch of medical aid to Sri Lanka to help the country fight the COVID-19 virus which has to date infected over 2,000 people in the country and caused 11 deaths.

The medical aid, including 30,000 PCR testing kits, 30,000 disposable coveralls, 30,000 medical protective face masks, 600,000 surgical masks, and 30,000 medical goggles, was handed over by charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Sri Lanka Hu Wei to Sri Lanka's Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi at a ceremony in capital Colombo.

"Today, it is my great pleasure and honor to hand over the latest batch of the Chinese government aid to our dear Sri Lankan friends which has become the main source for Sri Lanka to combat the pandemic," Hu said.

In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka and China have successfully brought the COVID-19 under control with three keys -- leadership, disciplines and unity. No single country can win on its own and the most powerful weapons are not money, equipment, GDP, etc but it is solidarity and cooperation, said Hu.

On her part, Wanniarachchi recalled the two country's friendship since ancient times.

"That is why when the Chinese government was facing the pandemic, Sri Lanka decided that it will offer all its strength and assistance to the Chinese government and its people," the minister said.

She also thanked China for donating medical aid and equipment to Sri Lanka to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sri Lanka will never forget the assistance provided by China and the help we have received," she added.

China has also provided 175,000 masks to students across the country and will provide another 100,000 masks to the Elections Commission for the public health safety during the country's upcoming Parliamentary Elections.