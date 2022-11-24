China breaks its all-time record high for daily COVID-19 cases, over 30,000 cases reported in a day

China breaks its all-time record high for daily cases, over 30,000 cases reported on Wednesday |

China has ramped up its practices to curb the widespread with mass testing, snap lockdowns and imposing travel restrictions. Despite off all these measures, the daily count for Covid cases hit its all time high crossing the 30,000 mark.

The National Health Bureau on Wednesday said that China recorded a whooping number of 31,454 domestic cases of which 27,517 cases are asymptomatic.

These figures surpass the earlier all-time recorded high for daily cases of 29,390 patients infected in the mid-April during Shanghai's major lockdown with a massive scarcity of food and medcial care for the citizens.

Considering China's large population of over 1.4 billion, these figures could be held less problematic. Yet, according to the country's zero-Covid policy, even minor outbreaks can turn out to be a havoc resulting into major city shutdowns and strict quarantine for the infected ones and their close contacts.

Beijing shut down public places like parks and museums on Tuesday. More Chinese cities adopted mass testing for Covid-19, as the country fights a fresh surge in cases that has deepened concerns about its economy.

Concern from the Authorities

Addressing a press conference on November 21, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing CDC, said that China is at the 'most critical and toughest moment' of fighting coronavirus. Xiaofeng called on people to protect the elderly at home and families suffering from underlying diseases.

Signs of distress in the public

As the pandemic enters its third year, there is a wave of distress spread all over the country which is seen through a lot of protests breaking out in various parts across the borders of China. This has affected the overall productivity adversely weakening the economy of the nation.