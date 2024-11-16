 China: At Least 8 Killed, 17 Injured In Stabbing Attack By Student In Wuxi City; Watch Video
China: At Least 8 Killed, 17 Injured In Stabbing Attack By Student In Wuxi City; Watch Video

The suspect has been taken into custody and security has been heightened in the area.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pixabay

At least 8 people were killed in a stabbing incident in China's Wuxi city on Saturday (November 16).

17 people were also injured in the incident after the 21-year-old student accused went on a stabbing spree in China's Wuxi City on Saturday.

The suspect is now in custody.

More details awaited.

