China: At Least 8 Killed, 17 Injured In Stabbing Attack By Student In Wuxi City; Watch Video

Representational Image | Pixabay

At least 8 people were killed in a stabbing incident in China's Wuxi city on Saturday (November 16).

17 people were also injured in the incident after the 21-year-old student accused went on a stabbing spree in China's Wuxi City on Saturday.

The suspect is now in custody.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More details awaited.