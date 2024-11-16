China: At Least 8 Killed, 17 Injured In Stabbing Attack By Student In Wuxi City; Watch Video

At least 8 people were killed in a stabbing incident in China's Wuxi city on Saturday (November 16).
17 people were also injured in the incident after the 21-year-old student accused went on a stabbing spree in China's Wuxi City on Saturday.
The suspect is now in custody.
More details awaited.
