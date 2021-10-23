e-Paper Get App

World

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 06:07 PM IST

China: At least 4 killed, 3 injured in chemical plant explosion

The legal representative of the firm has been held by the local public security authorities and the company is halting production.
IANS
Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Four people were killed and three others injured after an explosion rocked a chemical plant in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Saturday.

The blast took place at around 11 p.m. on Friday night at a workshop of a chemical plant in Bayan Obo industrial park in Alxa League (prefecture), reports Xinhua news agency. The fire caused by the blast was put out early Saturday morning.

The legal representative of the firm has been held by the local public security authorities and the company is halting production.

The regional government has set up a team to investigate the cause of the accident.

