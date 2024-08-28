Chile Summit India 2024: Chile Reaches Out To India As It Looks To Boost Trade Ties

The Chilean delegation is led by Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren (third from right) |

In Chile's first high-profile and major outreach to India since 2019, a delegation led by Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs Alberto van Klaveren has arrived in New Delhi to take part in Chile Summit India 2024, a first summit of this kind. The delegation looks to boost trade relations between the two countries and even to encourage Indian filmmakers to film in the South American country. The activities on the agenda of the summit will take place in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The Chile Summit India 2024 has been organised by ProChile, the export promotion bureau of Chile. The summit started on August 27 and will end on August 30.

The Chilean delegation is a public-private one. Along with ministers of the Chilean government, the delegation is composed of more than 10 private sector associations in Chile.

The delegation looks to meet relevant stakeholders in India such as Forum of Indian Food importers (FIFI) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and more to hold conversation panels about how to strengthen the partnership between both countries in topics such as the agrifood sector, innovation and creative industries. A visit to Anuga Select Fair in Mumbai is also on the agenda.

To promote Chilean food products, Chile Summit India also launched a campaign called 'Flavors of Chile' in which special menus will be designed in restaurants in Mumbai and Delhi.

One of the highlights of Chile Summit India will be the official launch of BDP Foods office in Mumbai, which will help nine recognized Chilean companies -producers of fresh and dried fruit, seafood and wines- to start operating directly from India.

“We are at a time of great opportunities. India is not only one of the most dynamic economies in the world, but also a market with an impressive cultural and economic diversity, capable of offering unique opportunities for countries like Chile. Our nation, with its stability and economic openness, is well positioned to be a strategic partner in Latin America. It is no coincidence that we have chosen this moment to hold the first Chile Summit India. Our intention is clear: we want to explore and maximize the opportunities that exist for both countries,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Alberto Van Klaveren, in the inauguration on Wednesday in New Delhi.