Chicago sees deadliest Memorial day in years

Ten people were shot dead and 32 others injured in Chicago during the city's deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015, when 12 persons were killed.

Despite the Illinois' stay-at-home order, the weekend's death toll has already surpassed last year's holiday weekend, when seven people were killed and 34 were injured, the Chicago Sun Times said in a report on Monday.

In 2018, seven people died and 30 others were wounded. In 2017, six people were killed and 44 others were wounded. In 2016, six people were killed and 56 wounded.

The most fatal shooting took place on Monday evening in Garfield Park on the West Side.

Two men, 45 and 52, were standing on a sidewalk at about 8.30 p.m. when someone in a white sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 45-year-old, who was shot in the head and torso, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said.

The older man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. On Sunday afternoon, a person was fatally shot in Rosemoor on the South Side.