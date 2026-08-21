 Charter Aircraft Carrying 8 People Crashes Near Remote Cape Newenham Radar Site In Western Alaska
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldCharter Aircraft Carrying 8 People Crashes Near Remote Cape Newenham Radar Site In Western Alaska

Charter Aircraft Carrying 8 People Crashes Near Remote Cape Newenham Radar Site In Western Alaska

A charter plane carrying eight people, including two pilots and six passengers, crashed Thursday near the remote Cape Newenham radar site in western Alaska, the NTSB said. The aircraft had taken off from Anchorage and reportedly crashed while approaching the site. Authorities launched a search-and-rescue operation, but the status of those aboard remains unknown.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 21, 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Charter Aircraft Carrying 8 People Crashes Near Remote Cape Newenham Radar Site In Western Alaska
Charter Aircraft Carrying 8 People Crashes Near Remote Cape Newenham Radar Site In Western Alaska |

Alaska: A charter plane carrying eight people crashed Thursday near a remote radar site in western Alaska, a federal official said.

Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska region chief, said two pilots and six passengers were on board. He did not immediately have details on their status.

The plane took off from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed early Thursday afternoon on approach to Cape Newenham, he said.

The information received so far is preliminary, he said.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center said it launched a search and rescue mission after receiving a report of an “aircraft incident” near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site. It said additional information would be released as it became available and did not respond to questions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source