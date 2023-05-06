Charles III crowned king at first UK coronation in 70 years (WATCH) |

Charles III was crowned the King of United Kingdom on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in solemn religious ceremony.

During his Coronation ceremony, King Charles III took the solemn oath to govern the people of the United Kingdom with "justice and mercy" and to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely after placing his hand on the Bible. He later kissed the holy book.

The king and his wife, Camilla, the queen consort, travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey - a distance of 2.2-km - at a stately pace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach bearing a gilded crown, which was commissioned for Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.

The king entered through the great west door of the abbey. He wore a long dark red robe as he slowly proceeded through the church behind his wife, Camilla. He was greeted by a congregation of around 2,200 - made up of heads of state and government, worldwide royalty as well as community champions.

India at the UK coronation

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar represented India on the historic occasion and sat alongside other Commonwealth Heads of State.

British PM Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty attend the event

Rishi Sunak made history as the first Indian-origin British Prime Minister to perform a reading at the Coronation ceremony.

As the country's first Hindu head of government, the 42-year-old read from the Epistle to the Colossians from the New Testament reflecting the theme of service to others, in keeping with the recent tradition of UK Prime Ministers giving readings at State occasions.

He and wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, led the procession of flag-bearers as the UK's Union Jack flag was carried into the Abbey by a high-ranking Royal Air Force (RAF) cadet.

Sunak stressed the Coronation - the first in 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in June 1953 - is not just a spectacle but a proud expression of history, culture, and traditions.

Westminster Abbey's royal history

Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British Coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066 and King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, followed in the footsteps of this grand tradition in a service themed "Called to Serve".

The Service was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, with faith leaders and representatives of the Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Jewish communities processing through the Abbey ahead of the service.

The medieval tradition began with the Archbishop of Canterbury presenting Charles III to the congregation as the "undoubted king." The two-hour-long ceremony at the Abbey will conclude with the chiming of Abbey bells and the newly crowned King and Queen making their way to another waiting horse-drawn historic Gold State Coach. Last seen during the Pageant of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831.

(With agency inputs)

