Celebs threaten to dump Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover

New York (US): Twitter has blocked its developers from making changes to the app to prevent it being sabotaged by left-wing staff angry at Elon Musk's $44billion takeover - amid an outbreak of hysteria among liberal social media personalities who are threatening to quit the social media giant, reports Daily Mail.

Jameela Jamil led the charge of left-leaning celebrities announcing they would abandon Twitter after Musk's purchase, declaring that she would no longer be tweeting because his 'free speech bid' would end in 'lawless hate, bigotry and misogyny'.

Rob Reiner, star of 1970s sitcom All In The Family, said he feared 'criminal' Mr Trump would now have his account reactivated, although the former president has ruled out a return and says he will stay on his own 'Truth Social' platform.

Actress turned left-wing activist Mia Farrow said she may leave the app 'for peace of mind', The View's Sunny Hostin said Musk was only interested in protecting the 'free speech of straight white men' and Democrat US senator Elizabeth Warren described the deal as 'dangerous for democracy'.

Human rights groups also raised concerns about the deal, with Amnesty International saying it was concerned about any potential decision that Twitter may take after Musk's takeover to take a laxer approach to tackling 'hate speech'.

Meanwhile, left-leaning California-based employees bombarded the site and internal message boards with attacks on Musk, and raised fears they would now be forced to stop working from home under the new regime.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 08:57 AM IST