CCTV Shows Electric Scooter Rider Run Over At Traffic Light As Driver Moves Forward Unaware In Memphis; Teenager Miraculously Survives

Memphis: A teenage woman narrowly survived a serious accident on Union Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee, after falling from an electric scooter and being run over by a car that started moving unaware while she lay on the road.

A CCTV footage of the shocking incident that went viral on social media, shows the 18-year-old being dragged into the intersection before bystanders’ screamed alerted the driver.

The driver told police she stopped after hearing screams from under the vehicle



The woman was taken to the hospital and released hours later with bruises on her face and arm



Here's What Happened

The footage captures the woman hitting a bump and falling directly in front of a Toyota RAV4 stopped at a light. She remained on the ground for several seconds before the signal changed. As the driver began to move, the vehicle rolled over her and dragged her a short distance. The woman appears to tuck her head at the last moment to avoid the tyre.

Police said the driver stopped only after hearing shouting from beneath the vehicle. The young rider was taken to hospital with facial and arm bruising and was released a few hours later. The driver told officers she had not seen the woman on the ground. A police report described her as “inattentive”, and she was cited for failing to maintain a safe lookout.

Residents Split Over Risks of Scooters and Distracted Driving

The incident has revived debate about scooter safety and driver attention in busy areas. Steve Jenkins, a Memphis resident, told FOX13, “I mean, I have ridden one before, and I can see how that can happen so easily. It is pitiful.” Another local, Edward Allen, said it was possible the driver simply did not realise anyone was in front of the vehicle. He added that drivers often proceed as soon as the light turns green without checking close to the bumper.

Julie DeMello said the case highlighted a basic expectation for motorists. “When you are driving, you need to be aware of what is happening, especially when you are at a stop sign,” she told the publication.