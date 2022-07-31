Caught on camera, Polish Military Museum requests guests to stop having sex while visiting

Photo: ANI

The military museum has recently become popular as a steamy place when the security cameras caught visitors having sex at the historical site and have to ask the visitors to stop having sex.

The Fort Gerhard museum in Poland, known as the Eastern Fort Museum, in Swinoujscie, Poland, had recently posted a scandalous update on its Facebook Page, requesting the visitors to not display their intimate relations in this historic site, The New York Post reported.

“Guests in love, please understand — most of the exhibits in our museum are objects ‘born’ many years ago and lived in completely different ordinary standards. Conservative, orthodox and disturbing. We don’t expose them to discomfort!” the translated post from July 21, 2022 reads.

The post further reads that the museum is equipped with security cameras and they have all the footage which are being watched by the people and definitely, privacy is at stake. The museum also attached the pictures in their Facebook post.

The Polish museum posted pictures of some of the sexier corners, presumably where they’ve caught people doing the deed.

Nothing says sexy like artillery. “We understand that unique exhibits and uniformed service can give you chills, excitation and excitement,” museum reps joked before some light suggestions of where else visitors could, uh, publicly express their appreciation for each other, according to The New York Post.

“Maybe it is worth taking a walk toward the wild beaches, which are abundant on the right bank of Swinoujscie?” they wrote. “So far, we only have cameras in the museum, the reflector barrack and the exhibition of items from the wreckage.”

This controversial post garnered much attention from the national and international people, some people laughing over the unexpected erotic hot spot. According to the museum’s director, Piotr Piwowarczyk, this is not a joke or a PR stunt.

“In less than a month since the beginning of the holidays we’ve already had three recordings of lovers engaged in trysts,” he told Polish media outlet Gazeta Wyborcza, suggesting the dark areas may give people the illusion of intimacy.

