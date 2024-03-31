 Car Flips Multiple Times On Kuwait's Abu Al Hasaniya Beach, Launches Driver In Air; Dramatic Scene Captured On Camera
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
A dramatic video of man miraculouly surviving a horrific accident in Kuwait's Abu Al Hasaniya beach has gone viral on social media. The footage captured the moments leading up to the accident, showing a four-wheeler flipping multiple times on the beach, causing its driver to be thrown into the air and into the water.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate. The video showed a car being driven along the shore of the beach. As the waves build up, the 34-year-old driver seemingly struggles to maintain the balance. Soon, the car swerves, causing it to flip multiple times. Shockingly, the driver was launched into the air and then fell into the sea. However, he miraculously survived the whole ordeal and was seen walking away from the car.

Watch the dramatic video below

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found the vehicle overturned by the shore and notified the General Fire Department. Fortunately, the individual present at the scene narrowly escaped harm. Measures are currently being taken to seize the vehicle.

