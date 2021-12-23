e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 03:26 PM IST

Car bomb explosion outside Kabul's passport office

General Mobin, the spokesman of the Kabul security department, said the explosion in front of the passport department was a car bomb.
ANI
Photo: Representative Image

Kabul: An explosion took place close to the gate of the passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday.

General Mobin, the spokesman of the Kabul security department, said the explosion in front of the passport department was a car bomb, Tolo News reported.

No casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 03:26 PM IST
