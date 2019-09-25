Cannabis made legal in Oz Capital Territory

Canberra: The possession and cultivation of marijuana for recreational purposes will be legal in the Australian Capital Territory, whose parliament on Wednesday became the countrys first to pass a law to regulate its consumption and possession.

Residents over 18 will now be able to possess 50 grams of dry cannabis or 150 grams of wet cannabis under this law, proposed by Labor lawmaker Michael Petterson, reports Efe news.

Each individual is also allowed to grow two plants, while every house can have a maximum of four plants. Cultivating cannabis plants hydroponically will remain prohibited. Buying and selling the drug will remain illegal in the territory.