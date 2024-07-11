Canadian Police Arrest 25-Yr-Old Indian Man For Groping 12 People In Waterpark; Visuals Surface

Canadian police made the arrest on July 7, 2024 | Facebook (Alicia Hill)

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has arrested an Indian man after he groped atleast twelve people under the age of sixteen. As per the police press release, the arrest was made on July 7 in a waterpark in Canada's Moncton City. He was still inside the waterpark when he was arrested. The man is 25-year-old and lives in Halifax in Nova Scotia.

On the day of the arrest, police officers were dispatched to the waterpark after they were informed about the man and the groping. He was arrested but was later released from custody. He is due to appear before court on October 24. Charges of sexual harassment and sexual interference have been slapped.

In Canada, if anyone touches a person below the age of 16 sexually, an offence of sexual interference is registered.

"This is still an active investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims," says Sgt. Sylvette Hebert with the Codiac Regional RCMP. "We are asking parents to speak to their children if they attended this location on July 7. We also want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed."

A day before the man's arrest, a woman made a Facebook post about the accused.

"Watch out at magic mountain there's 4 guy swimming around 1 touching everyone me and this other woman just looked at each other same time and asked each other n told the guy working and he told him stop ..about 30 or more people and kids were assaulted by this man," said the woman in her post.

The police have withheld name of the accused for now.

