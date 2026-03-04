'Canada’s Solidarity With UAE Against Iranian Attacks On Civilians Across Middle East': PM Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expresses solidarity with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan amid escalating Middle East tensions | File Photo

Sydney [Australia], March 4: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed solidarity with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid ongoing Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting civilians across the Middle East, condemning the assaults during a phone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Carney spoke with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and conveyed Canada's firm support for the UAE as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

"The Prime Minister expressed Canada's solidarity with the UAE against Iranian missile and drone attacks on civilians across the Middle East, which both leaders condemned," the statement said.

More on our call:https://t.co/uzfK1zU0Vz — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) March 3, 2026

Assurance on safety of Canadians

Carney also thanked the UAE leadership for ensuring the safety and security of Canadians residing in the Gulf nation. "The Prime Minister conveyed his gratitude to His Highness for his protection of the thousands of Canadians who live in the UAE," the statement added.

Concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme

During the conversation, the Canadian Prime Minister underlined concerns over Iran's nuclear programme, noting that diplomatic efforts spanning more than two decades have failed to yield the desired results.

"Despite more than two decades of negotiations and diplomatic efforts, Iran has not dismantled its nuclear program, halted its enrichment activities, nor ended its support of terrorist proxies. Canada has long supported the imperative of neutralising this grave global threat," the statement said.

Call for restraint and de-escalation

Canada reiterated its call for restraint and de-escalation amid the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East. Emphasising the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure, the Prime Minister urged an immediate halt to violence. "Canada calls for de-escalation and the immediate cessation of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure," the statement noted.

UAE clarifies its position

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has stated that it is not a party to the Iran war and has not permitted the use of its territory, territorial waters or airspace for any attack against Tehran, consistent with its long-standing policy of good neighbourliness, de-escalation and its firm commitment to the Charter of the United Nations.

Furthermore, the UAE underscored that it retains its legitimate right to self-defence, as recognised under international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Over 1,000 attacks intercepted

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country has been subjected to more than 1,000 attacks — a number exceeding the total faced by all other targeted countries combined — all of which were intercepted and neutralised by the UAE Armed Forces with the utmost professionalism, efficiency and distinction.

In its statement, the UAE further stressed the importance of journalistic responsibility and the need to rely on official, credible sources before publishing or circulating inaccurate or misleading reports.

Also Watch:

Conflict enters fourth day

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)