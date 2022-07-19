e-Paper Get App

Canada: Punjab-origin man shot dead in Toronto nightclub

Pardeep Brar, 26, and a 24-year-old woman at 647 King St.W, near Bathurst Street, were wounded early Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 09:43 AM IST
Image: Twitter/@BramaleaRd

In a shocking incident, a Brampton-based Indian man, who was critically injured in a nightclub shooting in downtown Toronto, has passed away. Pardeep Brar, 26, and a 24-year-old woman at 647 King St.W, near Bathurst Street, were wounded early Sunday.

The Toronto police informed in a news release on Monday that the two were immediately rushed to the hospital. The woman was treated and released. According to Canadian news outlet CBC, Brar was pronounced dead later on Sunday.

The information on the suspect is yet to be released. The police has not yet revealed whether the shooting was targeted or no. Reportedly, homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Brar is the city's 39th homicide victim of the year. The police have been urging witnesses to come forward.

