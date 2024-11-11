Canada: Arsh Dalla, Key Khalistani Figure & One of India's Most-Wanted Criminals, Arrested Following Shootout In Milton

Arshdeep Singh | X @IndianPressTrustNagpur

Mumbai: Canadian police have arrested Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, a notorious Khalistani terrorist and one of India's most-wanted criminals, following a shootout in Milton, sources revealed, Dalla. a prominent member of the Khalistani Tiger Force has orchestrated violent crimes from Canada, allegedly targeting Punjab officials, business owners, and followers of rival sects.

About Arshdeep Singh

Originally from Dalla village in Punjab, he fled to Canada in 2016, evading charges of gang wars, extortion, and multiple murders. Dalla was even implicated in the July 2022 assassination of Ripudaman Singh Malik, a Kanishka bombing suspect, killed in Surrey, Canada. His growing influence in the criminal underworld included radicalizing Punjabi youth and coordinating with top Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was assassinated in June 2023.

Read Also Canada Admits To Leaking Details Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Case To Washington Post

In September, Dalla took responsibility for the murder of Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli in Moga, Punjab, citing a vendetta over his family’s alleged mistreatment by the police. Indian authorities, who have long listed him on the National Investigation Agency's terrorist registry, are closely coordinating with Canadian officials following his recent arrest.

About The Arrest

The arrest follows the November 3 attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, by suspected Khalistani radicals. This incident has strained Indo-Canadian relations, already tense since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s September accusations regarding Indian agents' involvement in Nijjar's killing—a claim India has firmly denied. Earlier on Friday, Inderjeet Gosal, seen as an aide to Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Pannun, was arrested and released in a matter of hours.

Gosal became a key organizer of the Khalistan referendum in Canada following the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Khalistan Tiger Force head. Nijjar's killing in June 2023 shifted leadership duties to Gosal, who had worked closely with Nijjar.

“On November 8, 2024, he [Gosal] was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. He was released on conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date,” Peel Region Police said in a statement.