Canada: 3 Including 2 Indian Trainee Pilots Killed In Plane Crash Near Vancouver

Canada: Three people, including two Indian trainee pilots lost their lives after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon (local time), near Vancouver in Canada. According to reports, the plane crashed after it hit a tree in the locality.

Both trainee pilots who died in the crash were from Mumbai, said reports. However, the identity of the deceased was not disclosed by officials initially. Local authorities rushed to the crash site immediately after the information of the tragedy was received.

The twin-engined light aircraft, Piper PA-34 Seneca, crashed into the trees and bushes behind a motel in the city of Chilliwack, said reports quoting Canadian police officials said.

Indian Pilots Identified

The two Indian pilots, identified as Abhay Gadroo and Yash Vijay Ramugade, hailed from Mumbai. Apart from Indian nationals, another pilot was also killed in the incident.

"The scene is contained and there were no other reported injuries or risks to the public in the area," the Canadian police said in a statement.

The exact reason behind the aircraft crash is still unknown and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has launched an investigation into the incident.

