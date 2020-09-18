Can Japan's new PM Suga offer new prescription for economic recovery?

Since announcing his candidacy for LDP president, Suga has reiterated that he will carry forward the "Abenomics," continue to fight the COVID-19 epidemic and promote economic recovery, and also safeguard employment and promote recovery.

TOKYO:-- As Japan remains in deep economic recession, whether the country's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration can provide a new prescription for the country's economic recovery has come under spotlight.

Suga, president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was elected Japan's new prime minister on Wednesday to succeed Shinzo Abe.

Since announcing his candidacy for LDP president, Suga has reiterated that he will carry forward the "Abenomics," continue to fight the COVID-19 epidemic and promote economic recovery, and also safeguard employment and promote recovery.

He also said while doing his best to overcome the immediate crisis, he will continue to challenge structural problems such as the issues of aging population and falling birthrate.

However, "Abenomics," a mix of measures including monetary easing and fiscal stimulus aimed at easing deflation and stimulating growth in the Japanese economy, has been running for nearly eight years.

Although it led Japan's economy to recover quickly, the ultra-long and low-speed recovery cycle brought by the policy ended in October 2018. "Abenomics" has already become a spent force and left too many unanswered questions for Abe's successor.