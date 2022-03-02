Calm before the storm: Ukraine capital Kyiv awaits Russian onslaught

There was a lull in the sounds of explosions and gunfire in Kyiv this morning, following a night of multiple missile strikes overnight, including one that hit a TV tower in the city.

President Zelensky gave an address where he spoke about Ukrainians being pulled together closer in the past seven days than they have been in the 30 years since the country's independence.

He talked about that missile strike on the TV and radio tower, which also damaged a prominent Holocaust memorial. Zelensky himself is Jewish and he questioned why anyone would do that and accused Vladimir Putin of trying to erase him, his people and his country’s history.

According to US Pentagon officials, logistical problems are stalling a massive Russian convoy that's pushing its way toward Kyiv. The convoy, which has been measured as stretching for over 60 kilometers, is supposedly being hampered by fuel and food shortages.

As night fell on Ukraine on Tuesday, Russia's large convoy was still about 30 kilometers north of Kyiv — representing little or no change from Monday, the official said. The official added that some elements within the military column are "literally out of gas" and having difficulty feeding their troops.

The official told reporters it's possible that the Russians are now regrouping and their leaders are rethinking their invasion strategy. Since the war began last week, Ukraine's military — and its regular citizens — have repeatedly shown a willingness to engage with the Russian force.

