British MPs back PM’s plan to leave EU on Jan 31

London: British MPs have backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for the UK to leave the European Union (EU) on January 31.

They voted 358 to 234 a majority of 124 in favour of the EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, which now goes on to further scrutiny in Parliament, the BBC reported on Friday.

The bill would also ban an extension of the transition period during which the UK is out of the EU but follows many of its rules - past 2020.

The Prime Minister said the country was now "one step closer to getting Brexit done".

Meanwhile, The UK government has ordered a new set of commemorative coins to mark the latest Brexit deadline of January 31, 2020 after having to melt down thousands with missed deadlines this year.

The Royal Mint had commissioned special coins to mark the UK's scheduled exit from the European Union (EU) first by March 29 this year and then October 31 this year, both deadlines which were missed amid parliamentary deadlock.