British Airways Flight BA295 Declares Emergency Over Ireland, Plunges From 28,000 Ft To 9,000 Ft | File Pic

British Airways flight BA295, travelling from London to Chicago, reported an emergency while passing over Ireland on Monday. The aircraft was flying at an altitude of nearly 28,000 feet before making a significant descent to around 9,000 feet.

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The aircraft also squawked 7700, a standard transponder code used internationally to notify air traffic control of a general emergency and indicate that assistance may be needed.

The circumstances that triggered the emergency are yet to be known.