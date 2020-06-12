Britain's Queen Elizabeth makes history with her first ever public video call

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has made history with her first official video call, in line with the social distancing norms in place during the coronavirus pandemic, when she connected with care workers for a virtual discussion.

The 94-year-old monarch, joined on the call by her daughter Princess Anne, spoke to four carers from the Carers Trust to mark Carers' Week last week from Windsor Castle.

"Interesting listening to all your tales and stories. I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already. I'm very glad to have been able to join you today," the Queen is heard saying in a video released by Buckingham Palace on social media on Thursday.