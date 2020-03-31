Britain's Prince Harry & Meghan Markle bid adieu to royal life

London: Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle on Tuesday bid a formal goodbye to their role as frontline royals as they settle down to their financially independent roles in the US. Harry, sixth inline to the British throne, had announced the royal split along with his former actress wife Markle earlier this year and, as per the deal struck with Buckingham Palace, they will now be in a 12-month transition period with the option for the prince to return to his frontline roles by March 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will hold on to their titles but will not be actively using them or formally representing Queen Elizabeth II from April 1.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," they said in reference to their new roles away from the UK.