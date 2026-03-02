'Britain Not Involved In Iran Strikes, Allows US Use Of Bases For Defensive Action,' Says UK PM Keir Starmer On Middle East Situation | VIDEO

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will not join Iran strikes but will allow US use of bases for limited defensive operations | X - @Keir_Starmer

London [United Kingdom], March 2: Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday (local time) said that the UK will permit the United States to use British bases for a "specific and limited defensive purpose" to counter Iranian missile threats, adding that London is not joining offensive strikes against Iran.

This comes after a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28.

My update on the situation in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/DvsOVcTDMy — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 1, 2026

Sharing a video message on X addressing escalating tensions in the Gulf, Starmer said, "Yesterday, I spoke to you about the situation in the Gulf and explained that the United Kingdom was not involved in the strikes on Iran. That remains the case."

Concern over attacks and British citizens

However, he accused Iran of widening the conflict over the past two days. "Over the last two days, Iran has launched sustained attacks across the region at countries that did not attack them. They've hit airports and hotels where British citizens are staying," he said.

Describing the situation as "clearly dangerous," Starmer noted that there are "at least 200,000 British citizens in the region, residents, families on holiday and those in transit."

He urged them to "please register their presence and follow Foreign Office travel advice," adding, "I know this is a deeply worrying time and we will continue to do all we can to support you."

Starmer said British armed forces stationed in the region were also at risk. "Our armed forces, who are located across the region, are also being put at risk by Iran's actions. Yesterday, Iran hit a military base in Bahrain, narrowly missing British personnel," he said.

Call for negotiated settlement

Warning that leadership changes in Tehran would not alter the threat, he said, "The death of the Supreme Leader will not stop Iran from launching these strikes. Their approach is becoming even more reckless and more dangerous to civilians."

Reiterating the UK's position, Starmer said, "Our decision that the UK would not be involved with the strikes on Iran was deliberate. Not least because we believe that the best way forward for the region and for the world is a negotiated settlement, one in which Iran agrees to give up any aspirations to develop a nuclear weapon."

He added that despite Britain's non-involvement in offensive strikes, "Iran is striking British interests nonetheless and putting British people at huge risk, along with our allies across the region."

Defensive support and legal basis

"Our partners in the Gulf have asked us to do more to defend them. And it is my duty to protect British lives," Starmer said.

He revealed that British jets were already engaged in defensive operations. "We have British jets in the air as part of coordinated defensive operations in the Gulf, which have already successfully intercepted Iranian strikes," he said.

However, he stressed that "the only way to stop the threat is to destroy the missiles at source, in their storage depots or the launchers which are used to fire the missiles."

"The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose. We have taken the decision to accept this request, to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk, and hitting countries that have not been involved," he said.

Starmer said the decision was based on "the collective self-defence of long-standing friends and allies and protecting British lives," adding that it was "in accordance with international law" and that the government would publish "a summary of our legal advice."

"I want to be very clear. We all remember the mistakes of Iraq and we have learned those lessons. We were not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and we will not join offensive action now," he asserted.

"But Iran is pursuing a scorched-earth strategy. So we are supporting the collective self-defence of our allies and our people in the region. Because that is our duty to the British people. It is the best way to eliminate the urgent threat and prevent the situation from spiralling further. This is the British government protecting British interests and British lives," Starmer added.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media have confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the February 28 US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

