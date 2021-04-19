Britain adds India to COVID-19 travel 'red list' amid 103 new variant cases in UK

London: Britain on Monday added India to its COVID-19 travel "red list", which effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back to the country. Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the move in the House of Commons as he revealed that 103 cases of the so-called Indian variant had been identified in the UK, of which the "vast majority have links to international travel".

He said that samples of that variant have been analysed to see if the new variant has any "concerning characteristics", such as greater transmissibility or resistance to treatments and vaccines. "After studying the data, and on a precautionary basis, we've made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the red list," the minister told MPs.