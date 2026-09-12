BRICS Summit 2026: ‘Middle East War Does Not Serve Common Interests,’ Says Xi Jinping; Calls For Greater Cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses geopolitical tensions and cooperation priorities at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi | ANI

New Delhi, September 12, 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said the war in the Middle East does not serve “common interests”, according to Chinese state media, as global conflicts took centre stage at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Xi arrived in Delhi on Saturday to attend the summit, which is being held against the backdrop of the Iran-US and Russia-Ukraine wars. His remarks underline the challenge facing BRICS as its members seek common ground at a time of growing geopolitical tensions.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands and interact with each other after the conclusion of closed session for BRICS Member Countries, at the BRICS Summit 2026.



(Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/GUOLwpHLLK — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

BRICS Summit 2026 gets underway in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WN7YWi5bTg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026

Xi Calls For Greater AI Cooperation

The Chinese President also urged BRICS countries to strengthen cooperation on artificial intelligence. He called on the grouping to oppose violations of other countries’ sovereignty and interference in their internal affairs, Reuters reported.

Ahead of the summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that Xi was expected to discuss major international issues and ways to deepen cooperation among BRICS members, according to the Associated Press.

Trade And Global Conflicts In Focus

The summit is focusing on trade, investment and global conflicts as BRICS seeks a bigger role in shaping the global agenda for emerging and developing countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and counterparts from the other eight BRICS members.

Geopolitical Divisions Test BRICS

The wars in Ukraine and West Asia, along with rising US-China tensions, are testing the bloc’s ability to find common ground among countries with competing geopolitical interests.

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Xi’s emphasis on “common interests”, sovereignty and cooperation reflects the difficult balancing act before BRICS. While its members want the grouping to have greater influence on global affairs, their differing strategic interests could make consensus on major conflicts difficult.

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