'Brexit Is Not Good Enough': UK PM Andy Burnham Says Britain Lost More Than It Gained, Calls For Reset In Ties With Europe | Video | X

London: The United Kingdom has lost more than it has gained since the Brexit referendum in 2016, and Brexit is "not good enough" for Britain, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said.

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"To be frank, we have lost more than we have gained in the last 10 years," said Burnham in a speech on foreign policy at the Lord Mayor's Banquet on Monday (local time).

Taken as a whole, Brexit has meant a 4 per cent hit to the British economy, Burnham said, citing Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility, according to Xinhua news agency.

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"Others put it higher, at up to 8 per cent of GDP. At a more fundamental level, what was broken a decade ago is still broken today," he added.

He compared Brexit to be "the first domino to fall in a global move towards more isolationism and protectionism."

In his speech, Burnham related the words of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who said that Britain drew its strength as a nation from its position at the heart of "three majestic circles," one of which was "the united Europe."

Burnham laid out three resets in foreign policy, the third of which was "with Europe, the last of Churchill's majestic circles."

"We have to consider whether the relationship we have now is right for this moment, for our economy, and for our security," he said.

This year marks a decade since the Brexit referendum in June 2016, when some 52 per cent of the voters backed leaving the European Union.

Britain formally left the bloc in 2020.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)