 Breaking: Russia's Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes Into The Moon
Earlier, the spacecraft was facing a technical glitch after which the manoeuvre was unsuccessful.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon. First Russian lunar lander in nearly 50 years for Russia has crsahed into the moon. As per reports from Germany's DW News citing space corporation Roskosmos the spacecraft has crashed into the moon. Earlier, the spacecraft was facing a technical glitch after which the manoeuvre was unsuccessful.

This is breaking. Further details awaited

Breaking: Russia's Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes Into The Moon

