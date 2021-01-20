BREAKING: Massive explosion rocks central Madrid in Spain; officials yet to ascertain cause

A massive explosion rocked the Spanish capital of Madrid on Wednesday (January 20), as multiple reports indicated that a loud blast, followed by a giant smoke plume, was observed in the central parts of the city.

Local media, including La Sexta TV and El Pais, quoted government sources as saying the explosion in central Madrid may have resulted from a gas leak. However, the information has not been confirmed by officials as of now.

Initial reports put the number of injured to at least six, and noted that several more people are feared dead.

According to local media, the explosion occurred at around 3 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) in Toledo street (Puerta de Toledo).

Shortly after news of the explosion broke, news agency Sputnik shared a video from the scene.