Break rules, get demoted: Facebook to down rank group posts of policy violators

San Francisco: In an effort to crack down on groups users who break Facebook rules, the social media giant will start down ranking all Groups content from people who have offended its policies elsewhere across the platform.

The move is supposed to limit policy violators from reaching other people in a community, and it builds on existing policies that bars them from posting, commenting, or inviting others, reports The Verge.

However, the new changes are viewed as more stringent steps as they will impose restrictions on users’ reach within groups even if they haven’t violated the rules of that specific community.

In a blog post, the the social media site also informed that it will add a new "Flagged by Facebook" feature that indicates group administrators content that has been flagged to be taken down.

The admins will have the choice to remove the content or to appeal for a review if they feel it's appropriate, with the objective of getting administrators involved before Facebook steps up and issues a strike that could affect the group itself, the report stated.

The tech giant has paid increasing attention to groups since the last US presidential election, where they were used as a medium to propagate false information about voting.

Facebook is under increased scrutiny over the issues of radicalization and other dangerous content on the platform owing to the documents leaked by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who recently testified before Congress.

Earlier this week, the company indicated that it's also expecting a slew of new stories based on "thousands of pages of leaked documents."

While Facebook characterised the upcoming reports as "an orchestrated 'gotcha' campaign," it has also promoted its efforts to reduce extremist or false content while providing larger transparency around moderation.

A September update offered detail about content that it demoted as problematic but did not entirely remove, including posts by accounts that had violated its rules in the past.

