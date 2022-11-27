WATCH: Brazilian family accepts Islam during World Cup in Qatar

Brazilian family | Screengrab

Doha: While in Doha for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, a Brazilian family of six converted to Islam in a mosque.

The Brazilian family, including a father, mother, and four children (3 girls and a boy), was seen in a videos widely shared on social media platforms pronouncing Shahadah (testimony of faith) when prompted by the preacher.

When the preacher asked the mother about her feelings after accepting Islam, she replied, "I don't know how to express it." It's difficult to put into words. It's a feeling that warms my heart."

No one in Islam forced us to choose this religion

"Did someone force you, or was it your choice?" he asked the daughter. "No one in Islam forced us to choose this religion," one of the daughters responded.

Earlier, on the second day of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, a Mexican fan converted to Islam in a mosque in the Katara cultural village in Doha.

The FIFA World Cup began on November 20 with the first match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, in the first edition of the international tournament to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world.

The tournament will feature 64 matches over the course of 29 days, with the final match taking place on December 18, coinciding with Qatar National Day, at Lusail Stadium, which can accommodate 80,000 fans.

