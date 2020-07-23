Brazil records 68,000 COVID cases in 24 hours

Brazil's health ministry has reported a record 67,860 confirmed coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.
The previous mark for one day was 54,771, set June 19.
Brazil has counted more than 82,700 deaths from COVID-19 and 2.2 million confirmed infections. One of the infected is President Jair Bolsonaro, who said earlier Wednesday that he has tested positive for the virus for the third time in two weeks.
