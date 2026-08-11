Bodies Of 3 Nepalese Climbers Killed In Broad Peak Avalanche Arrive In Kathmandu | X - EverestChron

Kathmandu, Aug 11: The bodies of three Nepalese climbers, who were among the 10 killed in an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last month, arrived in Nepal on Tuesday, officials said.

Bodies brought to Kathmandu

Veteran British-Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja and nine others were killed in the avalanche on July 30. Purja’s body was flown to the UK, where his family resides, on Saturday.

The first cries came when the coffins appeared.

Hundreds of people stood waiting in silence for the return of three Nepali climbers killed on Broad Peak. The mortal remains emerged from the terminal. Families and friends broke down. Some wept openly; others stood motionless pic.twitter.com/WsNgNrzwyD — Everest Chronicle (@EverestChron) August 11, 2026

On Tuesday, the bodies of Kili Pemba Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa and Nima Sherpa arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, the Nepal Mountaineering Association officials said.

Their mortal remains will be kept at the head office of Nepal Mountaineering Association in Naxal, Kathmandu, on Wednesday for people to pay tributes to them.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said on Monday that the bodies of three mountaineers were to be handed over to their families upon arrival in Nepal.

Read Also Broad Peak Avalanche: Death Toll Rises To 8 As Rescuers Search For 2 Missing Climbers

Recovery of climbers’ remains

The body of another Nepalese climber, Pur Bahadur Gurung, who was in the same group, was brought to Kathmandu on August 7 and cremated the next day.

Of the 10 climbers in the group, six were from Nepal, one was a Pakistani, one an Omani, one an American and one a Chinese.

The bodies of one Nepalese climber and those from the US and China are yet to be brought back from the mountain.

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Challenges of high-altitude recovery

Broad Peak (8,051 metres), located in the Karakoram range near K2, is the world's 12th-highest mountain and is considered one of the most challenging peaks to climb.

Recovery operations at such extreme altitudes are particularly hazardous because of unstable snow conditions, steep terrain and unpredictable weather, often requiring specialised high-altitude rescue teams.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)