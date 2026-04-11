Blood-Soaked Bags, Footwear With Photos: Iran Delegation Calls Minab School Victims 'Companions On Flight' As It Reaches Islamabad For Peace Talks

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In a powerful and emotional gesture, Iran’s top delegation arriving in Islamabad for crucial talks with the United States paid tribute to children killed in recent Minab school attack, turning their diplomatic mission into a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict displaying blood-soaked school bags and footwear for the world to see.

Tribute At 30,000 Feet

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf described the victims of the Minab school attack as his “companions on this flight,” as he carried photographs of children killed in the strikes.

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Images of blood-soaked school bags and abandoned footwear were shared, symbolising the tragedy that has shaken Iran and drawn global attention.

Minab Attack Casts Shadow Over Talks

The tribute comes in the backdrop of the deadly airstrike on an elementary school in Minab, which claimed the lives of several young children.

By foregrounding the victims, Tehran appears to be sending a strong message ahead of negotiations highlighting civilian casualties amid escalating tensions.

‘Goodwill But No Trust’: Iran’s Message To US

Speaking upon arrival in Islamabad, Ghalibaf reiterated Iran’s long-standing distrust of Washington, despite agreeing to talks.

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“Our experience of negotiations with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of promise. They attacked us twice in the middle of the negotiations. We have goodwill but no trust,” he said.

The remarks were in response to recent statements by US Vice President JD Vance.

High-Level Delegation In Islamabad

The Iranian delegation includes key figures such as Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Defence Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.

Preconditions Could Shape Outcome

While signalling openness to dialogue, Iran has reiterated that previously stated preconditions must be met. Officials warned that failure to address these demands could derail the negotiations even before they fully begin.