Blast near Ministry of Foreign Affairs rocks Kabul again, several feared dead and injured

The blast took place outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Afghanistan's capital city, which has witnessed several such incidents over the past few months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
A massive blast took place in Kabul once again on Wednesday in which several are feared dead and injured. The blast took place outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Afghanistan's capital city, which has witnessed several such incidents over the past few months.

"A spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran, in a tweet confirmed that the blast near the foreign ministry caused casualties. Zadran added that the security forces have arrived at the scene," Tolo News tweeted.

More details to follow...

