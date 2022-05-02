Blasphemy case registered against PTI chairman Imran Khan, Pak Interior Minister assures arrest

After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was allegedly pursued by the former PM's followers in Saudi Arabia's Madina last Thursday, a blasphemy complaint was filed in Faisalabad against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf head Imran Khan and others.

According to media sources, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah today promised that Imran Khan will be detained in a case involving "hooliganism and sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation visiting Madina."

An FIR was lodged on Sunday against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and other top brass of the party in Faisalabad.

According to the report, the charges are brought against the leadership for involvement in the incident at Masjid-e-Nabwi, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers were ridiculed by some Pakistani pilgrims.

Video clips circulating on social media showed some pilgrims, apparently supporters of Imran Khan, shouting 'chor' (thief) and 'gaddar' (traitor) as soon as Shehbaz Sharif and other members of his delegation arrived at the Prophet's Mosque in Madina last Thursday.

The charges have been registered under Sections 295, 295-A, 296, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code, also referred to as ‘blasphemy laws’. The sections relate to harming a place of worship with intent to insult a religion, deliberate and malicious intent to outrage religious sentiment, disturbing religious assembly and abetment.

The FIR, registered on the complaint of a common citizen Muhammad Naeem in Faisalabad, names key PTI leaders and associates — Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill, Qasim Suri, Sahibzada Jahangir, Aneel Musarrat as well as former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Rashid's nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, has also been named in the FIR.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 07:06 PM IST